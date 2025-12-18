Petra Lights Treasury In Qatari Colors To Mark Qatar National Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 18 (Petra) – The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority on Thursday illuminated the Treasury monument in the ancient city of Petra with the colors of the Qatari flag to mark Qatar's National Day.Authority Chief Commissioner Fares Braizat said the initiative reflects the strong fraternal ties between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Qatar, and underscores the values of solidarity and mutual respect shared by the two countries, as well as their longstanding historical and human connections.He added that Petra's participation in the celebration through one of the world's most iconic archaeological landmarks conveys a message of friendship and goodwill from Jordan to Qatar and its people, wishing the country continued progress and prosperity under its leadership.The lighting of the Treasury drew wide attention from visitors to the site, many of whom expressed admiration for the symbolic gesture, highlighting Petra's role as a global heritage site that promotes cultural exchange and human connection.