Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HH The Amir Congratulates Qatari People And Residents On National Day


2025-12-18 04:01:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated the Qatari people and residents on the occasion of the state's national day.

HH the Amir offered, in a post on his official X account, his warmest congratulations to the people and residents of Qatar on the occasion of the national day, praying to Allah the Almighty to sustain the country's security, prosperity, and progress.

MENAFN18122025000067011011ID1110496596



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search