HH The Amir Congratulates Qatari People And Residents On National Day

HH the Amir offered, in a post on his official X account, his warmest congratulations to the people and residents of Qatar on the occasion of the national day, praying to Allah the Almighty to sustain the country's security, prosperity, and progress.

