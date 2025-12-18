Safe Harbor Financial Poised To Gain From Cannabis Rescheduling And SAFER Banking Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a

The Company anticipates that the potential rescheduling of cannabis to Schedule III and the potential encouragement for the passage of the SAFER Banking Act would each have a positive impact on Safe Harbor's business and its clients:



Schedule III and the SAFER Banking Act should encourage more than 4,700 state-chartered banks and credit unions (FIs) not banking cannabis related businesses (CRBs) to reconsider, potentially expanding Safe Harbor's total addressable market. Safe Harbor's Fully Managed turnkey compliance service lets FIs quickly, compliantly, and profitably serve CRBs in 41 states and territories. Even if SAFER Banking passes, CRBs would still require enhanced compliance with specialized expertise and infrastructure that Safe Harbor has built and implemented for the past 10 years.

Under Schedule III, the 280E taxes paid by Safe Harbor's CRB clients would be replaced by a normal tax regime, which could materially improve the Company's clients' retained cash flows. Safe Harbor's investment income and loan capacity are driven by CRB client balances. Interest expense would become tax-deductible, reducing the after-tax cost of debt for CRBs, which could enable them to borrow more money from lenders like Safe Harbor's financial institutions. Safe Harbor earns interest income on CRB loans.



“Rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III should benefit Safe Harbor Financial because we help financial institutions service the cannabis industry, and earn income based on the assets we manage on their behalf. The potential passage of the SAFER Banking Act should also expand the total available market for Safe Harbor. As such, any encouragement by President Trump to pass the SAFER Banking Act is welcome,” said Terrance Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor.

About Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor is a cannabis-exclusive financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant cannabis banking in the U.S., Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $26 billion in cannabis-related transactions across 41 states and territories. Through its proprietary Cannabis Banking SolutionsTM Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. From daily banking to long-term growth, Safe Harbor provides real solutions and personal support-built exclusively for cannabis. Safe Harbor is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by our partner financial institutions. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the rescheduling of cannabis, the passing of the SAFER Banking Act and any other proposed regulations, the potential positive effects of any rescheduling or legislation, trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor's securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“outlook,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact:

...

Safe Harbor Media Relations Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

...