Temenos Named A Leader In Everest Group Peak Matrix® Assessments

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been named a leader in two key Everest Group assessments. Temenos is positioned as a Leader in the Banking Customer Experience Orchestration Products (CXOP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 and a Leader and Star Performer for the strongest year-over-year improvement in the Asset and Wealth Management (AWM) Customer Experience Orchestration Products (CXOP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Everest Group's reports evaluate the market impact, vision, and capabilities of leading providers based on its proprietary PEAK Matrix® framework. The Banking CXOP PEAK Matrix® Assessment analyzed 23 providers, while the Asset and Wealth Management report assessed 15. Being a Leader in both evaluations reflects Temenos' strong ability to deliver innovative solutions and create measurable impact for financial institutions worldwide.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Temenos, commented: "This recognition from Everest Group underscores our commitment to empowering banks and wealth managers with technology that delivers exceptional customer experiences. Temenos Digital solutions enable our clients to orchestrate seamless, hyper-personalized journeys across every channel. We're proud to be helping banks modernize, differentiate through customer experience, and stay competitive in a digital-first world."

With customer experience orchestration capabilities in Temenos Digital solutions, Temenos enables financial institutions to unify customer journeys across onboarding, servicing, and engagement. This integration ensures that banks can leverage real-time data, analytics, and omnichannel capabilities to deliver consistent, personalized experiences, while maintaining the agility and scalability of a cloud-native architecture.

Banks running Temenos Digital achieve measurable improvements in efficiency and growth. According to data from the Temenos Value Benchmark, an industry-leading program with insights from approximately 190 financial institutions globally, banks that run Temenos Digital have a 52% faster customer onboarding time and a 68% higher cross-sell rate.

Temenos Digital Wealth empowers financial institutions to deliver personalized, end-to-end wealth management experiences through advanced digital tools. It combines portfolio management, advisory services, and client engagement capabilities to enhance efficiency and drive growth in a modern, digital-first environment.

