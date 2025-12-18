Qatar Foundation's Doha Debates And Bradford Literature Festival Release Global Town Hall On National Identity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Debates releases a new episode of its global town hall series,“National Identity and the Modern State”, filmed at Bradford Literature Festival (BLF).

The event brought together students from Qatar, the UK and beyond alongside leading thinkers to explore how national identity intersects with modern states, citizenship and belonging.

Moderated by award-winning international journalist Malika Bilal, the debate featured Dr. Wael B. Hallaq, Palestinian scholar and professor at Columbia University; Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Indian politician and author; and Dr. David Engels, Belgian historian.

Students shared questions and reflections that enriched the discussion, demonstrating how intergenerational dialogue can challenge assumptions and spark new insights.

Dr. Wael B. Hallaq highlighted the ethical dimension of statehood, noting that“the state has to be renegotiated in terms of the imperatives of ethics.”

Dr. Shashi Tharoor reflected on the historical role of nation-states, observing“the nation state is the basis on which the world has been organized for the last couple of hundred years, particularly the last century. And to my mind, any alternative is likely to be worse.” Dr. David Engels emphasized international cooperation, stating,“the real future of the nation state relies on cooperation with other nation states.”

Student perspectives added depth to the conversation. Georgetown University in Qatar student John Carlos Burog, 23, said he valued the opportunity to connect personal experiences to broader societal issues:“I am glad that we have the chance to tell our stories and relate them to broader problems we have today.”

Managing director of Doha Debates, Amjad Atallah said,“Young people are eager to engage seriously with the world around them. When given the space to question, reflect and engage, they don't just participate, they deepen the conversation through dialogue.”

The episode is now available to watch on Doha Debates and Al Jazeera Digital platforms. Additional Doha Debates programming, including debate episodes and The Negotiators podcast, is also available across digital and podcast platforms.

This town hall is part of Doha Debates' global program of town halls and debates, designed to empower young people, spark critical discussion and explore solutions to pressing global challenges.