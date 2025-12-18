11-Year Journey: Teacher Who Trained 20,000 Kankor Students

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): At a time when many youths' futures depend on the Kankor exam, some teachers go beyond traditional teaching to transform lives-among them is Engineer Ahmaduddin Muzammil.

Originally from Hesa-e-Awal Kohistan district of central Kapisa province, Muzammil says during the past nearly 11 years, he has trained about 20,000 students in science subjects and Kankor preparation, introducing them to Afghanistan's academic community.

Eng. Muzammil completed his schooling at Syed Al-Nasiri High School in Kabul and later graduated in Civil Engineering from Kabul Polytechnic University. Relying on this academic background, he decided to place his knowledge and experience at the service of young people who dream of entering higher education. By establishing the Muzammil Educational Center, he paved a new path in science education and Kankor preparation for the country's youth.

Before founding his own center, he taught science subjects and Kankor courses at a private educational institute in Kabul-a period which, he explained, provided an important opportunity to understand students' needs, challenges, and capacities.

Engineer Muzammil considers education and upbringing the only path to societal change and progress.

He says he always strives to motivate his students to work hard, persevere, and seek knowledge so they can pursue a hopeful and successful future.

He founded his educational center in Ham al 1393 (2014) and says that after 11 years of continuous activity, it has now become one of the most trusted centers in Afghanistan for Kankor preparation and science education.

Speaking about the early challenges of launching the center, he said:

“At the beginning, we faced many difficulties and endured a lot of hardship and effort, but with the belief that there is no gain without pain, we never lost hope and continued. Fortunately, in a short time, we were able to find our place in society.”

Engineer Muzammil emphasized the importance of education for national development, saying:“The foundation of any country's progress is its education. When students come to us, we see that their academic level is very low, but with the effort we put in, the hope we give them, and the hard work they themselves do, good results are achieved.”

He said he always tells his students:“If you do not endure hardship, you will not see reward; and if night does not pass, morning will not appear.”

He stressed that one of his main goals is to instill motivation in students so they remain hopeful about their future. According to him, this motivation-combined with teaching Islamic and human values-plays an effective role in shaping students' character and upbringing. He added that although reaching the final destination is difficult, he continues his efforts to have a positive impact on society.

Challenges, achievements: A difficult path with motivation, hope

Engineer Muzammil went on to speak about the challenges he faced in his educational work, saying:“I always tell my students that when you sit in this classroom, you experience both heat and cold and endure many difficulties. Although God is Forgiving and Merciful, if you sow barley, you will not harvest wheat. When you are in class, you must study, work hard, and strive.”

Asked how happy he feels when he sees his students' achievements, he added:

“When I see that my students, praise be to God, have achieved success, I can say that at that moment I may be the happiest person in the world-and thank God, we have many good achievements.”

He pointed to problems such as lack of facilities, psychological pressure on youth, and students' social and economic difficulties, adding that despite these challenges, young people have been able to overcome them through proper planning and hope.

Addressing his students, he recited:“Set your ambition high, for the great men of history reached their place through high ambition,” emphasizing that in life, one must resist challenges in order to grow and progress.

Referring to 11 years of continuous effort to improve educational quality, he announced plans to soon establish a private school in Kabul, and in the future, a university for coming generations.

Speaking about his career choice, Engineer Muzammil explained he considers teaching to be the“profession of the prophets” and stressed its importance in reforming and advancing society. He also quoted from the famous book Man's Search for Meaning, which states:“Teachers who teach in the world have the most important duty-to teach humanity to people.”

Referring to this, he added:“That is why I chose the path of teaching, so that I could better serve society.”

He said that by choosing teaching, he aims to continue the path of his late father, who was also a teacher. He emphasized that his goal goes beyond teaching subjects, and that he strives to ensure his students learn religion, ethics, and human values alongside science. To this end, he has organized seminars titled“Builders of Life,” aiming to show students the true purpose of life and how they can shape their future.

Addressing those who wish to choose the teaching profession, he advised that success in this field requires commitment, honesty, patience, and continuous effort. He added teaching is a profession that demands sincerity and genuine passion, and those who enter this path must always pursue the education of future generations with a hopeful heart and strong determination.

According to him, no matter how great the problems and challenges may be, one should never allow despair to prevail, because strong will can overcome any obstacle.

Students' aspirations, messages

Faiz Karimi, a Kankor preparation student at the center, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he has been studying for the Kankor exam there since last year.

His ultimate goal is admission to the Faculty of Pharmacy at Kabul University, stressing that he will spare no effort to achieve it.

He described his teacher as a kind-hearted person who deeply cares about students, saying that he is highly dedicated to his work and always pays special attention to students' progress.

Similarly, Behzad, another Kankor preparation student at the center, said that to achieve success, individuals need to study under experienced and successful teachers.

Interested in the Faculty of Computer Science at Kabul University, he shared a message for young people, saying:“If you want to reach the peaks of success, you must value education and learning, and never lose hope in continuing your journey.”

