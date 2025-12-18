Sri Lanka Raises Rs40.62Bn At Treasury Bill Auction Yields Steady
The 3-month Treasury bill yield held steady at 7.51 percent. Of the 10 billion rupees offered, 13.28 billion rupees were accepted.
The 6-month yield remained flat at 7.91 percent, with 25 billion rupees on offer and 17.37 billion rupees sold.
The 12-month Treasury bill yield was unchanged at 8.03 percent. From an offer of 13 billion rupees, 9.96 billion rupees were sold.
Total bids received at the auction amounted to 80.19 billion rupees.
