IOM Seeks $7.3 Million To Assist Cyclone-Hit Communities In Sri Lanka
The cyclone, which made landfall on November 28, displaced over 280,000 people and damaged or destroyed more than 81,000 homes across all 25 districts, leaving thousands of families in urgent need of shelter, protection, and essential services.
IOM said the appeal will prioritize emergency shelter and non-food items, protection, health and mental health and psychosocial support, water, sanitation and hygiene, and displacement tracking to ensure assistance reaches the most vulnerable communities.
As part of the response, IOM plans to provide emergency shelter assistance to over 78,000 people, deliver health and psychosocial support services to around 10,000 people, and implement rapid WASH interventions for about 20,000 people to reduce public health risks.
The organization said the appeal aims to address immediate humanitarian needs while supporting early recovery, stressing that timely funding is critical as ongoing displacement and damaged infrastructure continue to place affected families at risk.
