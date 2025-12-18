403
Guterres phones Maduro amid tensions of US imposing "total blockade"
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday amid rising tensions following the US announcement of a “total blockade” on Venezuelan oil tankers.
A statement from Guterres’ office said the secretary-general reaffirmed the UN’s position on the importance of respecting international law, particularly the UN Charter, and emphasized the need for restraint to de-escalate the situation and preserve regional stability. Earlier, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq also called for immediate de-escalation.
The conversation came after US President Donald Trump ordered a “total and complete blockade” on sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuela. The decision follows an increase in US military activity off Venezuela’s northern coast in the Caribbean. Caracas condemned the move, describing it as “grotesque” and accusing the US of attempting to seize the country’s natural resources, claiming Trump “assumes that Venezuela's oil, land, and mineral wealth are his property.”
Tensions have further intensified over the past four months, as US forces have carried out maritime strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking, and Trump has indicated the potential for future land operations. The standoff escalated on Dec. 10 when US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuelan waters, an act denounced by Caracas as “international piracy.”
