JETOUR Announces Successful Pan-American Highway Expedition With The JETOUR T1

Wuhu, Anhui, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR has officially announced the successful completion of the JETOUR T1's cross-continental journey along the legendary Pan-American Highway, spanning over 25,000 kilometers and nine countries from South America to North America. This monumental expedition not only tested the vehicle's engineering to its limits but also established the T1 as a new benchmark for adventure-ready SUVs, blending rugged performance with refined comfort and intelligent design.





Conquering Extreme Terrain: Validating Unmatched Capability

On the continuous hairpin bends of the Andes Mountains and the unpaved plateau roads, both power and grip are put to the test. The XWD intelligent system of the JETOUR T1 stands as the core capability to tackle complex terrains.

JETOUR T1 is equipped with the sixth-generation BorgWarner torque management system, which intelligently switches between X+7 off-road modes, including Sport, Economy, Snow, Mud, Sand, Rock, and the X Mode.

Furthermore, the X Mode is developed to adapt to off-road scenarios intelligently: the system automatically senses road conditions and rapidly switches into the optimal driving state, guiding the drivers through slippery rainforest trails or soft desert sands effortlessly-The T1 is smart and capable enough to handle these challenges on its own.

From the deserts of Peru to the salt lakes of Argentina, the condition of roads change in an instant. The JETOUR T1, however, features a 28° approach angle, a 28° departure angle, a minimum ground clearance of 190mm, and a wading depth of 600mm, demonstrating the outstanding off-road performance.

Whether tackling undulating and potholed roads or fording shallow streams in rainforest areas, the sturdy body and professionally chassis tuning ensure excellent off-road performance without compromising the comfort expected of an urban SUV.





A Home on Wheels: Comfort and Connectivity on the Go

During the long-distance and high-speed drive across countries, JETOUR T1's cabin reveals another facet of its character: that of a“home on wheels” With a length of 4705 mm and a wheelbase of 2800 mm, it offers passengers a spacious and comfortable environment. Powered by the Qualcomm 8155 chip, the system enables the touchscreen to deliver a wider range of functions with swift responsiveness. Even during long-distance travel, passengers can discover endless entertainment through it.

As for the driver, the digital instrument panel will also secure the driving safety by clearly displaying the key information in detail. In general, the entire cabin of JETOUR T1 seamlessly integrates comfort, intelligence, and safety, making every journey a delight.





Beyond Validation, a Wider World Awaits

The Pan-American Highway journey was an intensive validation for the JETOUR T1. The journey demonstrates how a true travel vehicle seamlessly blends everyday comfort with the spirit of adventure. By the journey's end, it is no longer merely a vehicle, but a trusted companion that inspires you to conquer the unknown with confidence.

