EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine loan from frozen Russian assets
(MENAFN) EU heads of state and government from all 27 member countries are gathering in Brussels Thursday for a two-day European Council summit, with the proposed plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund a loan to Ukraine expected to dominate discussions.
Officials will hold strategic talks on Ukraine, the upcoming multiannual EU budget, enlargement prospects, and the bloc’s economic and geopolitical standing. Additional topics include developments in the Middle East, European defense, and migration policy.
The summit aims to address financial support for Ukraine, security guarantees, and diplomatic measures to advance peace, while reviewing progress on the EU’s 2028–2034 long-term budget. Leaders will also consider strategies to counter external economic and political pressures, boost trade, and strengthen the EU’s strategic autonomy and global competitiveness.
A key item on the agenda is the proposed reparations loan for Ukraine, following last week’s EU decision to “indefinitely immobilize” Russian assets. The European Parliament recently agreed to fast-track draft legislation on the plan, allowing for a plenary vote in January.
If endorsed by EU leaders at the summit, the European Parliament could give final approval during its next session from Jan. 19–22, setting the stage for negotiations with member states.
The plan involves the European Commission raising funds for Ukraine by borrowing against profits and cash from immobilized Russian state assets.
Currently, roughly €210 billion ($246 billion) in Russian assets are frozen in the EU. Most of these assets are held at Belgium’s Euroclear bank, which has repeatedly expressed concerns about the proposal.
