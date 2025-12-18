403
US strike kills four on alleged narco-trafficking drug boat in Pacific
(MENAFN) The United States carried out a strike on Wednesday in the eastern Pacific Ocean targeting a vessel suspected of involvement in narco-trafficking, resulting in the deaths of four people on board, as stated by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).
“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” SOUTHCOM said on social media.
The operation, directed by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, was conducted in international waters by Joint Task Force Southern Spear. The command noted that the vessel was operated by “Designated Terrorist Organizations.”
According to the statement, “A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no U.S. military forces were harmed.”
