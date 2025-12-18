Nagaland SHOCKER: 65-Year-Old Drives Thar Onto Dimapur Railway Tracks, Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

An unusual and alarming incident in Nagaland on Tuesday night, December 16, highlighted a serious breach of safety norms when a Mahindra Thar drove onto railway tracks at Dimapur Railway Station, raising concerns among authorities and onlookers.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 11:35 PM near the old flyover on the Burma Camp side. The Mahindra Thar, bearing registration number NL-01/CA-8181, entered the tracks from the station (MXN side) and attempted to move towards the platform. Unfortunately, the vehicle got stuck on Line No. 1, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

Caught on Camera

The shocking event was captured on video, which later circulated widely on social media. In the footage, the Thar can be seen struggling to move on the tracks before coming to a complete halt. The commotion drew the attention of bystanders, and the video also captured people screaming and shouting in the background.

Social media users reacted strongly to the incident, with many taking aim at the vehicle and its driver.

One user commented:“Think the driver is a Salman Khan fan.”

Another remarked:“In Dimapur, 65-year-old drove his Mahindra Thar straight onto the railway track and got the vehicle stuck on line number 1. Swift action by the police and railway authorities averted a major disaster; otherwise, this negligence would have turned into another train tragedy. Strict action should be taken against the driver.”

The risk to public safety did not go unnoticed:“I should say what a stupid guy he is. At that moment if a train comes, forget about his life he is endangering thousands of lives...driving Thar doesn't mean you will cross the limit,” one user wrote.

Humorous takes also emerged:“Does owning a Thar make them think they own the world?”“LOL! He thinks he is in a show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,'” commented another.

Police Action and Investigation

Authorities acted swiftly after the incident. Police personnel and railway officials reached the spot and safely removed the Thar from the tracks without causing damage to railway property or endangering passengers.

In an official statement, police confirmed:“The vehicle was safely intercepted and removed from the railway tracks, ensuring that no harm was caused to passengers, railway property, or the general public.”

A preliminary investigation suggested that the incident resulted from“gross negligence and violation of traffic and railway safety norms.” The driver, identified as Thepfuneituo, 65, a resident of Signal Angami in Dimapur district, was taken into custody.

A case has been registered at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) station in Dimapur under Case No. 346/2025 dated December 17, 2025, citing violations of Sections 153 and 147 of the Railways Act. Authorities are continuing the investigation to determine whether alcohol or any other substances were involved.