US Central Command Reports Dozens Of Operations Against ISIS In Syria To Prevent Resurgence

U.S. forces operating in Syria have intensified operations against ISIS, targeting militants and weapons stockpiles in coordination with Syrian authorities, officials said, following a recent deadly explosion that killed American personnel.

On Saturday, a gunfire and explosive attack near Palmyra (Tadmur) killed one U.S. military translator, two Syrian soldiers, and a Syrian security officer, while three additional soldiers were wounded. President Donald Trump described the attack on Truth Social as an“ISIS assault against the U.S. and Syria” and vowed“very serious” retaliation.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Wednesday, December 17 that these operations are critical to preventing ISIS from rebuilding and becoming a major threat again.“We locate and eliminate jihadist terrorists wherever they hide,” he said, emphasizing repeated coordination with Syrian forces to counter specific ISIS threats.

In November, U.S. special forces working with Syria's Ministry of Interior destroyed more than 15 ISIS weapons stockpiles in southern Syria. The raids eliminated over 130 mortars and rockets, rifles and machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials used to make improvised explosive devices, according to CENTCOM.

CENTCOM also reported the targeted elimination of senior ISIS leaders, including Diaa Zouabi Musleh al-Hardani in July and Omar Abdelkader in September. Over the past six months, U.S. forces and their partners have carried out nearly 80 counterterrorism missions, resulting in 119 arrests and 14 ISIS fatalities.

The attacks highlight that despite losing its territorial strongholds by 2019, ISIS continues to launch sporadic attacks across Syria's desert regions, including against coalition forces and Syrian security personnel.

Following the Palmyra explosion, Syrian and U.S. forces temporarily closed the Deir Ezzor–Damascus road to secure the area, illustrating the persistent risks faced by coalition troops in Syria.

