Delayed Marriages, Lifestyle Shifts Drive Infertility Surge In J&K

Srinagar- Doctors in Jammu and Kashmir have raised concern over the rising infertility rate in the Union Territory, attributing it to a combination of late marriages, lifestyle changes, obesity, hormonal disorders, poor dietary habits and lack of awareness about reproductive health and contraception.

Medical experts said infertility, once considered a relatively rare medical issue in the region, is increasingly being reported among young couples, particularly women, posing not only a health challenge but also a looming social concern.

Dr Barjasta Bahar, a gynaecologist at the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), told KNO that delayed marriages have emerged as one of the most significant contributors to infertility in J&K.

“As age advances, fertility naturally declines. The peak fertility age for women is between 18 and 25 years. However, it has now become common for women to marry in their late 20s or even 30s and in some cases in their 40s by which time fertility has already reduced considerably,” she said.

Dr Bahar pointed out that several socio-economic factors are pushing marriages to later years, including poverty, unemployment, dowry demands, extravagant wedding customs, prolonged education, and the widespread tendency to wait for stable government jobs before settling down.

Doctors said changing lifestyles has further aggravated the problem. Dr Bahar explained that polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age, has seen a sharp rise in recent years.

“PCOS is now one of the most common causes of infertility. Obesity, lack of physical activity, consumption of junk food, diabetes and stress are major contributors to this disorder,” she said.

Medical experts added that chronic sitting habits, long screen time, disturbed sleep cycles and mental stress-particularly among educated urban women-are negatively affecting reproductive health.

Another gynaecologist, Dr Rakshanda, posted in central Kashmir, highlighted reproductive tract infections as a major but often overlooked cause of infertility.

“Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), which affects a woman's reproductive organs, is commonly caused by untreated sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia and gonorrhoea. Even non-sexually transmitted infections can result in PID if not treated in time,” she said.

She also expressed concern over the rise in unsafe and septic abortions.

“Abortions conducted by untrained persons, often in unhygienic conditions, lead to serious infections of the genital tract. These infections can permanently damage reproductive organs, leading to infertility,” she warned.

Doctors stressed that the lack of awareness about contraception and reproductive health is worsening the situation in J&K.

“Many women and even men either lack basic knowledge about family planning or misuse contraceptive methods. Repeated unplanned pregnancies, frequent abortions and untreated infections collectively increase infertility risk,” Dr Rakshanda said

The seriousness of the issue is reflected in official data as well. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019–21, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the lowest fertility rate in India. The survey revealed a decline of 0.6 per cent in the fertility rate compared to the 2015–16 NFHS findings.

Health experts said if the trend continues unchecked, it could have long-term demographic and social implications for the region.

Doctors said that infertility is largely preventable if timely steps are taken. They recommend a multi-pronged approach involving individuals, families and government institutions.

Key preventive measures as per doctors include marriage at an appropriate age, especially for women, early planning of childbirth after marriage, maintaining a healthy body weight through regular exercise, a balanced diet, avoiding junk and processed foods, managing stress and improving sleep patterns, awareness about contraception and reproductive health, timely treatment of infections and hormonal disorders and avoidance of unsafe abortions