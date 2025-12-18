Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Level Of Azerbaijan-Qatar Relations, Rooted In Islamic Solidarity, Is Gratifying - President Ilham Aliyev

2025-12-18 03:05:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and the brotherly people of Qatar on the occasion of the national holiday of the country, Azernews reports.

“The level of Azerbaijan-Qatar relations, rooted in common religious and cultural values, brotherhood, and Islamic solidarity, is gratifying. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations, built on mutual trust and support, and to fully benefit from the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally,” the head of state noted his message.

“On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and the brotherly people of Qatar everlasting peace and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

