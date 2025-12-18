Level Of Azerbaijan-Qatar Relations, Rooted In Islamic Solidarity, Is Gratifying - President Ilham Aliyev
“The level of Azerbaijan-Qatar relations, rooted in common religious and cultural values, brotherhood, and Islamic solidarity, is gratifying. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations, built on mutual trust and support, and to fully benefit from the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally,” the head of state noted his message.
“On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and the brotherly people of Qatar everlasting peace and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.
