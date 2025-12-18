403
Michelin: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - December 18, 2025
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
| Transaction
date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of actions)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|18.12.2025
|FR001400AJ45
|904 003
|27,6548 euros
|Over-the-counter
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|18.12.2025
|FR001400AJ45
|723 202
|27,6548 euros
|Over-the-counter
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
| PSI
Name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
|Unit Price
|Currency
|Quantity bought
|Platform
|Transaction reference number
|Buyback objective
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|NATIXIS
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|18.12.2025
|FR001400AJ45
|27,6548
|Euro
|904 003
|Over-the-counter
|5309224
|Cancellation
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18.12.2025
|FR001400AJ45
|27,6548
|Euro
|723 202
|Over-the-counter
|5309224
|Cancellation
Attachment
-
20251218 - Disclosure of trading in own shares – December 18, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
