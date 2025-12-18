The Pilates Academy: Best Online Pilates Teacher Training Program In The U.S. Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pilates Academy has been awarded the title of Best Online Pilates Teacher Training Program in the U.S. for 2025, celebrating its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education for Pilates instructors worldwide.

The Pilates Academy: A Global Education Leader in Pilates Instructor Training

The Pilates Academy is setting new standards for digital Pilates education, offering accessible, structured, and supportive instructor training programs to students around the world. Founded by Chen Leibovich, the platform provides comprehensive, self-paced, and hybrid courses across a wide range of Pilates disciplines, including Mat, Reformer, Tower, Cadillac, Chair, and rehabilitation-focused modules.









With a strong belief in the power of clarity and precision, The Pilates Academy offers a unique teaching method that integrates movement science, anatomy, and real-world teaching skills. This combination of scientific knowledge and effective, human-centered instruction has positioned the academy as a leader in the online Pilates education space.

Empowering Pilates Instructors Around the World

The Pilates Academy's mission is simple: to make high-quality Pilates education accessible to all. This vision is achieved through a carefully crafted curriculum designed not only to teach Pilates technique but also to prepare future instructors for real-world teaching scenarios. By providing highly detailed video instructions, a structured learning path, and continuous support, the academy ensures that its students are empowered to pursue successful careers in movement, wellness, and education.

“As a founder, I truly believe that anyone can turn their love for Pilates into a meaningful career, when the learning path is built with clarity, precision, and care,” said Chen Leibovich, Founder of The Pilates Academy.

The global platform's offerings reach across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, breaking down the traditional barriers of location and studio schedules. This flexibility allows aspiring Pilates instructors to train at their own pace and in a way that fits their personal and professional lives. The academy's global impact can be seen in the thousands of graduates who have launched successful Pilates careers from every corner of the world.

A Structured Approach with Science, Technique, and Human Touch

What sets The Pilates Academy apart from other educational platforms is the seamless blend of professional knowledge and warm, clear, and supportive teaching. The academy's programs are designed to build confidence in students, whether they are beginners or experienced practitioners. Each course is meticulously structured to guide learners step-by-step through the core principles of Pilates, from fundamental anatomy to advanced teaching techniques.

Chen Leibovich's approach focuses on creating a comprehensive learning environment that fosters a sense of community and belonging. Students receive personalized support throughout their journey, ensuring they never feel lost or disconnected in the digital realm. The academy's teaching style emphasizes precision in movement, technique, and language, ensuring instructors are equipped to teach in a variety of environments and with different clients.

Global Pilates Retreats and In-Person Intensives

In addition to its digital offerings, The Pilates Academy also hosts global Pilates retreats and in-person intensives. These immersive experiences provide students with the opportunity to deepen their practice, connect with other Pilates instructors, and enhance their teaching skills in a hands-on setting. These events, recognized by respected industry organizations, further underscore The Pilates Academy's commitment to providing world-class education both online and in person. By continually evolving its training methods and incorporating feedback from students around the world, The Pilates Academy ensures that it remains at the forefront of Pilates education, blending technology with the human touch to create an unparalleled learning experience.

Recent Award: Best Online Pilates Teacher Training Program in the U.S. of 2025

About The Pilates Academy

The Pilates Academy is an international digital education platform founded by Chen Leibovich, focused on offering comprehensive Pilates instructor training programs. With an emphasis on structured learning, movement science, anatomy, and real-world teaching applications, The Pilates Academy makes high-quality Pilates education accessible globally. The platform's programs cater to a diverse range of students, with courses across all Pilates disciplines and a commitment to student success.

