Tresu Investment Holding A/S Financial Calendar 2026
|Financial Calendar 2026
|Annual Report 2025
|Wednesday
|25 March 2026
|Annual General Meeting
|Wednesday
|25 March 2026
|Interim Report 1st Quarter 2026
|Wednesday
|27 May 2026
|Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2026
|Friday
|28 August 2026
|Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2026
|Wednesday
|25 November 2026
Jesper Eriksen
CFO, TRESU
Phone: +45 6073 1967
