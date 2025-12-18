Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tresu Investment Holding A/S Financial Calendar 2026


2025-12-18 02:31:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 15.2025
18.12.2025

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2026

Please be informed of the dates in 2026 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S' planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Financial Calendar 2026
Annual Report 2025 Wednesday 25 March 2026
Annual General Meeting Wednesday 25 March 2026
Interim Report 1st Quarter 2026 Wednesday 27 May 2026
Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2026 Friday 28 August 2026
Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2026 Wednesday 25 November 2026

Jesper Eriksen

CFO, TRESU

Phone: +45 6073 1967


