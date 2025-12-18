A Connecte Market Announces Updates To Its Digital Marketing And Technology Consulting Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- A Connecte Market (A Connecte Inc.), a digital marketing and technology consulting company, today announced updates to its service offerings, outlining its current scope of work and delivery approach across marketing and technology support functions.

Founded in 2021, A Connecte Market provides services in search engine optimization (SEO), content support, social media campaign assistance, paid advertising management, email marketing, analytics reporting, and IT consulting. The company's services are structured to support organizations seeking consistent execution and documented reporting processes.

“Our focus is on providing practical support and clear documentation,” said Abdoulaye Diallo, Owner of A Connecte Market.“Many organizations benefit from having defined workflows and reporting structures in place for their digital operations.”

A Connecte Market supports clients through both project-based and ongoing engagements, depending on operational needs. Its work includes SEO planning and implementation support, technical and on-page optimization reviews, and website performance monitoring accompanied by structured reporting. The company also provides content planning and editorial support, along with coordination for web, email, and social media channels, supported by regular review cycles based on engagement indicators.

In addition, A Connecte Market assists organizations with social media campaign support and engagement planning, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising setup and management, and budget tracking with performance reporting. Email marketing services include campaign structuring, scheduling, audience segmentation support, and reporting on delivery and engagement. Analytics and reporting services focus on measurement setup, documentation, and trend summaries that support planning and prioritization, with regular reporting aligned to defined objectives.

The company also offers IT consulting services, including technology infrastructure review, operational workflow assessment, and planning support. These services are designed to help organizations improve system reliability, efficiency, and internal processes.

In addition to A Connecte Market's consulting work, Abdoulaye Diallo is also part of the team behind Tailed, a software platform currently in public beta. Developed by entrepreneurs Hunter Williams, Hady Bah, and Abdoulaye Diallo, Tailed is designed to support structured record-keeping, content attribution, and user-controlled digital records.

The platform allows users to create and organize time-stamped entries using consistent formatting and categorization across multiple non-financial use cases. The beta release represents an early stage of the platform's ongoing development.

