Iran Draws Firm Line On Negotiations, Rejects Coercion - President Pezeshkian

Western countries are imposing harsh conditions for resuming talks with Iran, but the country has made it clear it will not accept such terms, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with party representatives, prominent politicians, and intellectuals in Tehran on December 17, Pezeshkian stated that while Iran had been ready to reach an agreement with the United States (U.S.), Washington disrupted the process through acts of war.

“Iran does not intend to wage war and has repeatedly declared that it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons. The country is ready for any inspections related to its nuclear program, but the other side seeks to strip Iran of all its power components and weaken the nation. Iran stands for peace and will not accept the use of force,” he added.

Meanwhile, on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the U.S. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and were led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side and Steve Witkoff on the American side. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran's Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.