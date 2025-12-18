Power Outages Reported In Mykolaiv Region Following Russian Attack
According to him, overnight on December 18, Russians targeted the region's energy infrastructure, causing outages in settlements in Voznesensk and Mykolaiv districts. Most consumers have now been reconnected, and energy workers continue restoration efforts. No casualties have been reported.
In the evening of December 17, the enemy struck Mykolaiv with a strike drone (preliminarily identified as a Molniya-type UAV). Windows of two apartment buildings, a bus, a passenger car, and a gas network were damaged. There were no casualties.
Yesterday in Mykolaiv district, Russians attacked Halitsynivka and Kutsurub communities five times with FPV drones and also carried out an artillery strike on Kutsurub community. In the village of Lymany, a private house was damaged. No casualties were reported, Kim noted.Read also: Russian drone attack on Cherkasy leaves six injured, infrastructure damaged
As previously reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard at an industrial enterprise in Mykolaiv in the evening of December 17.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment