Azerbaijan, Netherlands Highlight Positive Momentum In Political Relations

Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, held a series of high-level meetings during his working visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, Amirbayov met with the Netherlands' Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Aukje de Vries; Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Christiaan Rebergen; Deputy Foreign Minister Marcel de Vink; Deputy National Security Adviser to the Dutch Prime Minister Joost van Deutekom; Chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Development, Senator Koen Peterssen, as well as other committee members and prominent political and public figures.

The meetings focused on key areas of Azerbaijan–Netherlands bilateral relations. The sides noted the positive dynamics observed in political ties throughout the year, highlighting as a major outcome the agreement reached between President Ilham Aliyev and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen to strengthen cooperation in several fields. It was also emphasized that meetings between foreign ministers, inter-ministerial consultations, and reciprocal visits at the level of deputy foreign ministers and other officials have contributed to maintaining a sustained political dialogue.

Particular attention was paid to the organization of high-level reciprocal visits, the continuation of regular political consultations, and the identification of new areas of cooperation. The current state of cooperation across various sectors was reviewed, alongside discussions on future prospects and mutually beneficial priority areas.

The parties stressed that, in addition to intergovernmental dialogue, interparliamentary cooperation could play an important role in strengthening trust and deepening mutual understanding. Possible steps to enhance relations between the parliaments of the two countries, including reciprocal visits by lawmakers and the activities of parliamentary friendship groups, were discussed.

During the meetings, Amirbayov briefed his counterparts on the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the conditions necessary to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan's consistent political approach and concrete steps in this direction. He also provided information on large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation works in the liberated territories, as well as the challenges posed by extensive mine contamination. The Dutch side welcomed progress toward normalization and expressed its full support for the peace process.

The discussions also covered the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations, ongoing bilateral documents under consideration, and the development of regional transport connectivity. It was noted that 2025 has been marked by positive momentum in EU–Azerbaijan relations, and the importance of preserving and further strengthening this trend in the coming months was underlined.

Amirbayov expressed concern that the recently adopted “EU–Armenia Strategic Partnership Agenda” does not reflect the realities on the ground in the region. He voiced hope that the European Union's efforts to support the normalization process would contribute to lasting peace and stability between Azerbaijan and Armenia, would not undermine mutual trust, and would not complicate Azerbaijan–EU relations.

The visit was also significant in terms of enhancing economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands. A broad meeting attended by Head of the MFA's Europe Department Erik Weststrate, Special Envoy for Trade Mark Hasselaar, and senior representatives of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) and the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW) focused on cooperation in agriculture, water management, port infrastructure, transport, logistics, renewable energy, high technology, and urban development. Opportunities to expand trade turnover and promote mutual investments were discussed. The Dutch side expressed strong interest in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan and supported deepening ties in potential areas in the near future.

As part of the visit, a roundtable discussion was organized by the Netherlands' leading think tank, the Clingendael Institute. Addressing experts specializing in the region, representatives of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and leading media outlets, Amirbayov spoke about geopolitical developments in the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, and Azerbaijan's relations with the EU, NATO, and the Netherlands, answering numerous questions from participants.

During his stay, Amirbayov also gave interviews to The Holland Times and representatives of analytical centers based in The Hague.