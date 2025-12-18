Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J & K Police Arrests 3 Persons Involved In Sacrilegious Act In Doda

J & K Police Arrests 3 Persons Involved In Sacrilegious Act In Doda


2025-12-18 02:04:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Jammu- Police on Thursday have three persons in connection with an alleged sacrilegious act in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Acting on information about the incident in Sarsi village during late Wednesday night, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law at Doda police station, they said.

People held protests over the killing of a bovine animal in the area

Accordingly, the three persons involved in the alleged crime were arrested, they added.

Investigation into the matter has been initiated, they said.

MENAFN18122025000215011059ID1110496211



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search