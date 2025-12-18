J & K Police Arrests 3 Persons Involved In Sacrilegious Act In Doda
Jammu- Police on Thursday have three persons in connection with an alleged sacrilegious act in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.
Acting on information about the incident in Sarsi village during late Wednesday night, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law at Doda police station, they said.
People held protests over the killing of a bovine animal in the area
Accordingly, the three persons involved in the alleged crime were arrested, they added.
Investigation into the matter has been initiated, they said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment