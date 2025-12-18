403
Dubai Opera Brings Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker to the UAE This Festive Season
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) Dubai Opera will welcome one of the world’s most beloved ballet masterpieces this festive season, as The Nutcracker arrives from 18 to 21 December 2025. Presented by the renowned Astrakhan State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, this spectacular production invites audiences into a world of winter wonder, childhood imagination, and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music performed live under the baton of Valery Voronin, the Theatre’s Artistic Director and Chief Conductor. The production features the original choreography by Vasily Vainonen.
A timeless holiday tradition, The Nutcracker first premiered in 1892 in St. Petersburg and has since captivated generations across the world. This year, Dubai audiences will be transported on a magical journey with Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker Prince as they travel through glittering snow forests and into the enchanting Land of Sweets.
Complete with breathtaking choreography, sumptuous costumes, exquisite sets, and an internationally acclaimed cast, the production brings all the joy, beauty, and emotion that has made The Nutcracker a global seasonal favourite. Performed by the distinguished Astrakhan State Theatre Opera and Ballet, renowned for their exceptional artistry and classical mastery, the production features a world-class cast, including laureates of prestigious international competitions.
Conducted by Valery Voronin, Tchaikovsky’s iconic score is brought to life by a live orchestra, adding emotional depth and festive magic to every scene. This enchanting performance offers a perfect seasonal experience for families, ballet enthusiasts, and anyone seeking an unforgettable holiday celebration.
“The Nutcracker is a cultural ritual that returns each year to bring families and communities together,” said Dr. Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera. “Presenting this production with a an internationally acclaimed company reflects our commitment to offering Dubai audiences world-class performances that combine artistic excellence with the spirit of the festive season.”
Dubai Opera transforms into a realm of festive enchantment, welcoming families, cultural enthusiasts, and international visitors to experience the magic of The Nutcracker in a performance that blends heritage, artistry, and timeless holiday warmth.
CAST
Principal Roles
•Masha: Aigul Almukhametova, Sofia Romanova
•Prince Coqueluche: Arthur Almukhametov (Laureate of international competitions),
Vsevolod Tabachuk (Honored Artist of the Republic of Udmurtia)
•Drosselmeyer: Maxim Melnikov
•Marie: Ksenia Rybina
•The Nutcracker / Franz: Mikhail Zhirnov
•Stahlbaum: Malik Saetov
•Stahlbaum’s Wife: Anna Tabachuk
Featured Roles & Ensembles
•Elderly Couple: Zlata Lutsenko, Sergey Potapov
•Nanny: Esmeralda Mamedova
•Young Ladies: Daria Ryazantseva, Sofia Dudoladova, Karolina Sumarok, Victoria Shalgina
•Dandy: Saveliy Khramkov, Alexey Barbyshev
•Moor: Azamat Maykenov
•Harlequin: Askar Siraziyev
•Doll: Maria Scheglova
•The Mouse King: Saveliy Khramkov
•Mouse-girl: Polina Smorodina
Snowflakes (Soloists)
Olesya Belevtsova, Valentina Khapugina
National Dances
•Spanish: Victoria Shalgina, Askar Siraziyev
•Oriental: Anna Tabachuk (solo), Urara Meikari (solo), Alisia Irizhipova, Elizaveta Mymrik, Maria Motruk, Urara Meikari, Daria Ryazantseva
•Chinese: Renata Ibragimova, Gennady Mymrik
•Russian: Kristina Zakharova, Irina Stepanova, Mikhail Zhirnov
•French: Ksenia Rybina, Maria Scheglova, Vsevolod Tabachuk (Laureate), Arthur Almukhametov (Laureate)
Waltz of the Flowers (Soloists)
Olesya Belevtsova, Sofia Dudoladova, Carolina Sumarok, Valentina Khapugina, Azamat Maikenov, Saveliy Khramkov, Yan Chizhevsky, Maxim Chipyshev
Conducted By
Valery Voronin
Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Astrakhan State Theatre of Opera and Ballet
Choreographed by
Vasily Vainonen
About Dubai Opera
Dubai Opera is the main performing arts center of the United Arab Emirates. A unique venue inaugurated in 2016, Dubai Opera is the city's only purpose-built multi-format theatre with an Auditorium of 2000 seats and a Studio that accommodates up to 250 patrons, situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai, developed by Emaar. Its mission is to serve, unify, and inspire the community of Dubai and beyond by celebrating the cultures of the world. Through excellence in the arts, Dubai Opera aims to build a more vibrant and inclusive society, placing Dubai Opera, Dubai, and the UAE at the forefront of the global cultural scene.
