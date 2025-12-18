403
HUAWEI Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN Remains the Trifold Benchmark
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) UAE, 17 December 2025 - The evolution of smartphones took a new trajectory in the summer of 2024. After months of speculation and rumours, as Huawei unveiled the first-ever commercially available trifold to the world, it was praised universally. It proved that there is still room for groundbreaking innovations in smartphones. The HUAWEI Mate XT was so ahead of its time, it took the competition over a year to release a viable triple fold.
People now use their smartphones for way more. Smartphones have replaced a multitude of gadgets for everyday things like cameras, televisions, music players, and, to some extent, laptops. You no longer have to scramble for a laptop to send an urgent email or fumble with paper maps to navigate a strange city. Officially called the HUAWEI Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN, Huawei’s trifold smartphone was an answer to the growing demand for smartphones capable of multitasking and more immersive media consumption. Offering users the largest smartphone screen experience with a single 10.2-inch display that folds down into a convenient regular smartphone form factor, it expands the possibilities of smartphone interactions and multitasking.
Now, Huawei is expanding the Mate XT line with more colour options. Previously only available in Red and Black, the phone will be available starting next week in the white vegan leather finish. This new finish gives the device a more refined, minimalist aesthetic.
Despite widening competition, the Mate XT is still the benchmark for what a trifold smartphone can be. The Mate XT's ingenious Z-shape folding method, where one side folds inward and one outward, has a unique benefit. It uses a single continuous display that unfolds into a tablet, and when folded to a regular smartphone size, one-third of that same screen becomes the outer display. It’s a cleaner, more coherent experience.
Trifold experiments from other brands also fall short of Mate XT in charging speeds, battery capacity and screen resolution. Even a whole year and few months after the initial release, the Mate XT is still the slimmest and lightest trifold in the market. Performance and durability follow the same pattern. The groundbreaking Advanced Precision Hinge System, made of ultra-strong, high-strength steel, offers a smooth, effortless and precise opening and closing experience.
A year on, the Mate XT remains the trifold smartphone others measure themselves against. It’s a category that Huawei created, defined, and continues to push forward while everyone else is still trying to catch up.
