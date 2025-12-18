403
Mexican President calls on UN to stop bloodshed in Caribbean
(MENAFN) Mexico’s president has appealed to the United Nations to step in amid escalating regional tensions, warning that international inaction could lead to violence as US military activity increases near Venezuela’s northern coastline.
Speaking during a regular briefing, President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized Mexico’s opposition to external intervention and stressed the need for diplomacy. “No to foreign interference, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and dialogue for peace. We call on the United Nations to assume its role — we have not seen it do so — to prevent any bloodshed and ensure that peaceful solutions to conflicts are always pursued. That is our position,” she said.
Her remarks followed an announcement by the US administration declaring a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to or from Venezuela. The move was justified by Washington with accusations that the Venezuelan government is using oil income to finance “drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping.”
Venezuelan authorities strongly rejected the measure, describing it as a breach of international law, while President Nicolas Maduro cautioned that such actions could trigger a “new Vietnam.”
Although Sheinbaum refrained from directly criticizing the US president, she strongly condemned the use of economic pressure as a political tool. “The problem with blockades is that they appear to target governments, but in reality, they harm the people. This is the case with Cuba: regardless of one’s opinion about its government, a blockade hurts ordinary citizens,” she said.
Reiterating Mexico’s preference for dialogue, Sheinbaum also signaled her country’s willingness to help defuse the situation through mediation. “The parties would need to approach us with a proposal. If not, mediators should be sought to help prevent conflict in the region,” she said.
