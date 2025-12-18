403
NATO allies agree to their common-funded budgets for 2026
(MENAFN) NATO allies have agreed on the alliance’s common-funded budgets for 2026, approving increased spending to enhance readiness and military capabilities, according to reports.
The agreement sets NATO’s civil budget for 2026 at €528.2 million ($623 million), while the military budget will total €2.42 billion ($2.85 billion), as decided at a North Atlantic Council meeting on Tuesday.
In a statement, NATO said the 2026 budgets aim to support critical capabilities, strengthen readiness, and make the alliance “stronger, fairer and more lethal.” The funding is expected to contribute to NATO’s military adaptation, improve interoperability among allied forces, and back crisis prevention, management, and cooperative security efforts.
The budgets will also continue to fund the integrated NATO Command Structure, NATO-led training and exercises, alliance operations and missions, and capacity-building programs for partner countries.
