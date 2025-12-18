403
US Adviser claims Venezuela uses seized US oil assets for terrorism
(MENAFN) White House adviser Stephen Miller on Wednesday accused Venezuela of seizing American oil industry assets to finance “terrorism” and “drug trafficking,” according to reports.
Miller, who serves as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, claimed that American efforts had originally developed Venezuela’s oil industry. Writing on the social media platform X, he said Caracas’ “tyrannical expropriation” constitutes the “largest recorded theft of American wealth and property,” adding: “These pillaged assets were then used to fund terrorism and flood our streets with killers, mercenaries and drugs.”
His remarks followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a “total and complete blockade” on all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. Caracas condemned the move as a violation of international law, with President Nicolas Maduro warning of the risk of a “new Vietnam.”
The exchange reflects the latest escalation in a months-long US pressure campaign against Venezuela. Trump continues to demand Maduro’s resignation, keeping all options, including military force, on the table amid a significant US force buildup in the region.
Since September, the US has reportedly carried out 25 strikes on vessels allegedly linked to narco-terrorism in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific, resulting in 95 deaths. Tensions further intensified on Dec. 10 when US forces seized a sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker, an action Caracas described as “international piracy.”
