China calls on Israel to end settler violence, ease restrictions
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday urged Israel to curb violence by illegal settlers and lift restrictive measures on the Palestinian economy, according to reports.
During an open meeting of the UN Security Council on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, China’s permanent representative to the UN said: "Beijing calls on Israel to immediately stop settlement activities in the West Bank, curb settler violence, and stop undermining the governance foundation of the Palestinian National Authority, including the prompt return of collected taxes and the lifting of restrictive measures on the Palestinian economy," as reported.
He emphasized that achieving a ceasefire should involve “ending all hostile actions, not just de-escalating intense conflicts into low-intensity attacks,” noting that violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement have been “occurring frequently” over the past two months.
China urged all parties, especially Israel, to fulfill their commitments under the ceasefire, “stop actions that exacerbate tensions, and promote the realization of a true, comprehensive, and durable ceasefire.”
Additionally, Beijing called on Israel to “earnestly fulfill its obligations under international law, open all border crossings, lift restrictions on the access of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip, and support the United Nations and other agencies in carrying out aid work.”
China reiterated that a “two-state solution” enabling Palestine to achieve independent statehood remains “the only feasible way to resolve the Palestinian issue,” and warned that any attempt to alter Gaza’s territorial or demographic structure must be firmly rejected.
Concluding, China’s envoy affirmed: “China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights.”
