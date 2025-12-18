Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed By Fans At Hyderabad Event, Video Sparks Safety Concerns [Watch]

Star heroine Nidhhi Agerwal faced a bitter experience in Hyderabad after Prabhas's overenthusiastic fans mobbed her at a movie event, scrambling for selfies and leaving the actress breathless and visibly shaken for a while.

Tollywood heroine Nidhhi Agerwal faced an uncomfortable situation while leaving a Hyderabad event for Prabhas's The Raja Saab. She attended the 'Sahana Sahana' song launch as a special guest. While the event concluded smoothly, unexpected developments reportedly occurred as she exited, leaving fans concerned.

After the Raja Saab song event, Nidhhi Agerwal was surrounded by Prabhas's fans seeking selfies, leading to chaos. The crowd made it hard for her to reach her car. Visibly distressed, she was eventually escorted safely by bouncers after considerable effort.

As videos went viral, concerns resurfaced over celebrity safety at film events. The clip shows Nidhhi Agerwal struggling to reach her car through the crowd. Once inside, she was heard sighing in relief and exclaiming,“My God,” highlighting the ordeal she faced.

Vultures Disguised As Fans; Prabhas Starrer "The Raja Saab" Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, was literally gets Mobbed and Crushed by Fans at a Song Launch event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.#NidhhiAgerwal #Prabhas‌ #Hyderabad #TheRajaSaab #SahanaSahana twitter/omOzynRQcj

- Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 17, 2025

Netizens and celebrities strongly reacted to the incident. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed the crowd's behaviour, calling it harassment. Many criticised event organisers for poor planning and negligence, saying such lapses endanger celebrities. Others remarked these were not fans but miscreants disguised as admirers.

Neither Nidhhi Agerwal nor The Raja Saab team has issued an official statement on the viral incident so far. Directed by Maruthi, the Prabhas-starrer horror-comedy also features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. The pan-India film is scheduled for a Sankranti release on January 9.