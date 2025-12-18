Ashes 2025: Mcgrath's Hilarious Chair Slam Goes Viral As Lyon Surpasses His Test Wicket Tally (WATCH)

Australian veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has surpassed former pace bowling legend Glenn McGrath's Test wicket tally on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test of the Ashes 2025 series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, December 18.

Nathan Lyon was not part of the playing XI when Australia won the second Test of the series at the Gabba Test in Brisbane, which was a Pink-Ball Test. However, the veteran spinner reclaimed his place in the team in the ongoing Adelaide Test. Lyon marked his comeback by picking two wickets of Ben Duckett (29) and Ollie Pope (3) to put England in his first over to leave England in trouble at 42-3 and put them firmly on the back foot.

Australia bundled out for 371/3 on Day 2, and England assumed their first innings. However, the visitors' innings were off to a poor start as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon struck blows, triggering a collapse that handed Australia complete control of the Test.

Nathan Lyon's Record Moment Sparks McGrath's Viral Reaction

Nathan Lyon's comeback to the playing XI could not have been scripted better as the veteran spinner overtook Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets to become the second leading wicket-taker for Australia in the history of Test Cricket.

After dismissing Ben Duckett, Lyon equalled McGrath's tally before the spinner went past the legendary pacer by removing Ollie Pope to claim his 564th wicket in his illustrious career. As Nathan Lyon went past Glenn McGrath, the camera panned towards the commentary box where the former Australian pacer hilariously picked up the chair and pretended to throw it before bursting into laughter.

McGrath's hilarious reaction to Lyon overtaking his 563-wicket tally in Test cricket was posted by com before it went viral on social media.

Glenn McGrath's reaction to Nathan Lyon passing him on the all-time Test wickets list was absolutely hilarious #Ashes twitter/1jTM06M8me

- com (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2025

And with that absolute beauty, Nathan Lyon has passed Glenn McGrath for Test wickets! 564 #Ashes | #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance twitter/wTofukUsYD

- com (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2025

With his 564th Test wicket, Nathan Lyon has become the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia. Former spin bowling legend, late. Shane Warne tops the chart with 708 wickets, a record that remains untouched over the past 18 years in Australian Test cricket history.

Though Lyon moved to the second spot on the all-time Australia wicket-takers chart, Glenn McGrath remains the leading wicket-taker among pacers for Australia, with 563 wickets in 124 Tests, underlining his enduring legacy as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game.

Australia Aiming for the Ashes Series Win

Meanwhile, Australia are aiming to clinch the Ashes series and retain their urn, extending their dominance over England in home conditions with another commanding Test victory in the ongoing series. Under the leadership of Steve Smith, who was ruled out of the ongoing Adelaide Test due to illness, Australia won the first two matches by 8 wickets each in Perth and Brisbane to take a 2-0 series lead.

Australia are on a 17-match unbeaten streak over England at home and will be keen to maintain that record as they push for an unassailable lead in the ongoing Ashes series. With the return of Pat Cummins as skipper and England already under pressure to avoid a series defeat, Australia looked poised to dominate the Adelaide Test and seal the Ashes early.

Australia have been holding the Ashes continuously since regaining them in 2017–18, meaning any drawn or lost series after that did not change their status as holders until a future series would allow England to win them back.

Australia are currently in a position to retain the urn after taking a 2-0 series lead, while England needs to fight back in order to win the remaining Tests and reclaim the Ashes, the task made even more challenging, given Australia's dominant form and strong momentum in the series.