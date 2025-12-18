Landmine Explosion Injures Tractor Operator In Liberated Aghdam Village

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A landmine explosion injured a tractor operator late on December 17, 2025, in the liberated Chamanli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing a joint statement, the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The statement noted that the incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. in an area that has not yet been cleared of mines along the former contact line.

The injured individual was identified as Malik Gadir Mammadov, born in 1982 and a resident of Sarijali village. He was reportedly working in the field with a tractor when an anti-tank mine detonated, causing him to sustain injuries. At the time of the incident, Mammadov was engaged in agricultural activities, including planting onions.

Following the explosion, the victim was evacuated to a hospital in Aghdam, where he received initial medical examination and treatment. Due to the nature of his injuries, he was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Mingachevir for further medical care.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office.

In their statement, ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urged citizens to strictly observe safety regulations, pay close attention to mine warning signs, avoid entering unfamiliar or potentially hazardous areas, and refrain from interfering in zones where fencing and demining operations are underway.