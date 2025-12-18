MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Automated Analyzers Market to Surpass $7 billion in 2029. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,112 billion by 2029, the Automated Analyzers market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Automated Analyzers Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the automated analyzers market in 2029, valued at $2,424 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,777 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on personalized medicine, growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automated Analyzers Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the automated analyzers market in 2029, valued at $2,128 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,572 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing focus on personalized medicine, growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

What will be Largest Segment in the Automated Analyzers Market in 2029?

The automated analyzers market is segmented by type into immuno-based analyzers, biochemistry analyzers, hematology analyzers and other types. The immuno-based analyzers market will be the largest segment of the automated analyzers market segmented by type, accounting for 47% or $3,311 million of the total in 2029. The immuno-based analyzers market will be supported rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, the increasing demand for high-sensitivity diagnostic testing, advancements in immunoassay technologies enhancing accuracy and efficiency and the growing adoption of automation in clinical laboratories to improve workflow and reduce human error.

The automated analyzers market is segmented by sample type into blood, urine, serum, plasma and other sample types. The blood market will be the largest segment of the automated analyzers market segmented by sample type, accounting for 48% or $3,332 million of the total in 2029. The blood market will be supported by increasing demand for rapid and accurate blood diagnostics, advancements in automated blood analysis technologies, the growing adoption of high-throughput systems in clinical laboratories to enhance efficiency and reduce manual errors and rising prevalence of hematological disorders.

The automated analyzers market is segmented by application into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics, bio analysis, proteomics and other applications. The drug discovery market will be the largest segment of the automated analyzers market segmented by application, accounting for 36% or $2,503 million of the total in 2029. The drug discovery market will be supported by the increasing adoption of high-throughput screening technologies, the growing need for rapid and accurate compound analysis, advancements in automation enhancing efficiency in pharmaceutical research and the rising investment in AI-driven drug discovery to accelerate development timelines.

The automated analyzers market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users. The diagnostic laboratories market will be the largest segment of the automated analyzers market segmented by end-user, accounting for 39% or $2,750 million of the total in 2029. The diagnostic laboratories market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-throughput and accurate diagnostic testing, advancements in automation improving workflow efficiency and reducing errors, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases driving laboratory testing volumes and the growing adoption of fully automated systems to enhance productivity and scalability in diagnostic operations.

What is the expected CAGR for the Automated Analyzers Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the automated analyzers market leading up to 2029 is 8%

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automated Analyzers Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automated analyzers market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape operational efficiency, asset longevity, and sustainability practices across industrial and infrastructure sectors worldwide.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases - The increasing emphasis on prevalence of chronic diseases will become a key driver of growth in the automated analyzers market by 2029. The rise in conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is driving healthcare facilities to adopt advanced diagnostic technologies that can handle high testing volumes with reduced turnaround times. Automated analyzers support clinical decision-making by delivering consistent and precise results, which are critical for the timely management of chronic illnesses. As a result, the growing deployment of prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Research and Development Activities - The growing focus on research and development activities will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the automated analyzers market by 2029. Continuous innovation in life sciences, biotechnology, and clinical diagnostics is driving the need for advanced instruments that can support high-throughput testing and deliver faster, more reliable results. Companies are increasingly investing in the development of automated platforms with integrated software, artificial intelligence, and data management solutions to streamline laboratory workflows and reduce operational costs. Consequently, the accelerating adoption of research and development activities capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand for Laboratory Automation - The expanding integration of demand for laboratory automation processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the automated analyzers market by 2029. As laboratories face growing sample volumes and increasing pressure to deliver faster and more accurate results, automation has become critical in streamlining operations and minimizing human errors. Automated analyzers enable high-throughput testing, consistent result quality, and improved operational efficiency, making them essential tools in clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, and industrial laboratories. Therefore, this growing integration of demand for laboratory automation operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase in Clinical Workload - The increasing emphasis on clinical workload will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the automated analyzers market by 2029. Growing patient populations, rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, and expanded screening programs are contributing to a significant surge in diagnostic testing. This escalating demand is straining laboratory resources and driving healthcare facilities to adopt automated analyzers that can process large numbers of samples efficiently with minimal manual input. Consequently, the rising adoption of clinical workload strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Automated Analyzers Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the automated immuno-based analyzers market, the automated blood analyzers market, the automated analyzers for diagnostic laboratories market, and the automated analyzers for drug discovery market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing demand for high-throughput diagnostic solutions, rising adoption of automated workflows in clinical and research settings, and advancements in assay precision and integration capabilities. This momentum reflects the accelerating shift toward automation in diagnostics and drug development, enabling faster, more accurate testing and supporting transformative growth within the broader automated analyzers industry.

The automated immuno-based analyzers market is projected to grow by $1,184 million, the automated blood analyzers market by $1,057 million, the automated analyzers for diagnostic laboratories market by $919 million, and the automated analyzers for drug discovery market by $876 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

