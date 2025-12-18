Qatar, US To Advance Security Partnerships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani received Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security H E Kristi Noem and her accompanying delegation.

Both sides reviewed avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the security field and exchanging expertise, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest, in a manner that supports joint efforts to maintain security and promote stability.

The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Letter of Intent and a Joint Statement between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the US Department of Homeland Security. The documents aim to strengthen frameworks for cooperation and coordination, advance security partnerships, and promote the exchange of expertise and best practices in relevant fields.

The Letter of Intent and the Joint Statement were signed on behalf of the State of Qatar by H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya and on behalf of the United States by H E Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security.Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in a post on the X said,“I discussed with H E Kristi Noem, Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, the close security relations and ongoing coordination between our two countries.

“In implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir, we signed a letter of intent to develop cooperation in civil aviation security. We also signed a joint statement to enhance collaboration in security systems and the protection of critical facilities as part of preparations for the participation of Qatari forces in securing the 2026 FIFA World Cup in line with the advanced coordination between the two friendly countries.”