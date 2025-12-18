403
Mexico’s leader calls on UN to intervene in Venezuela-US tension
(MENAFN) Mexico’s president urged the United Nations to step in to help prevent violence as tensions rise in the Caribbean, with reports pointing to an increased US military presence off Venezuela’s northern coastline.
Speaking during a daily briefing, the Mexican leader outlined her government’s stance, saying: “No to foreign interference, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and dialogue for peace. We call on the United Nations to assume its role — we have not seen it do so — to prevent any bloodshed and ensure that peaceful solutions to conflicts are always pursued. That is our position,” according to reports.
Her remarks followed an announcement a day earlier by the US president regarding a blockade targeting all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. The move was justified by accusations that the Venezuelan government is using oil income to finance "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping," as stated in reports.
Caracas reacted strongly, condemning the decision as a breach of international law. Venezuela’s president warned that the measure could trigger a "new Vietnam," according to reports.
While refraining from directly criticizing her US counterpart, the Mexican president openly opposed the use of economic pressure. She warned that such actions often affect civilians rather than political leaders, saying: “The problem with blockades is that they appear to target governments, but in reality, they harm the people. This is the case with Cuba: regardless of one’s opinion about its government, a blockade hurts ordinary citizens,” as reported.
Emphasizing dialogue over confrontation, she also indicated Mexico’s willingness to help facilitate talks between Washington and Caracas. She explained: “The parties would need to approach us with a proposal. If not, mediators should be sought to help prevent conflict in the region.”
