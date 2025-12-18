Five More Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Airstrike In S. Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 4 (NNN-WAFA) – At least five more Palestinians were murdered yesterday, in an Israeli airstrike on a tent, sheltering displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, according to Gaza's Civil Defence.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence, said, the airstrike targeted the tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, killing all five people inside. The bodies were taken to the nearby Kuwaiti Field Hospital.

As usual, the barbaric Israeli military has not commented on the attack.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that, the Israeli Air Force had begun strikes across the Gaza Strip, allegedly, in response to what it described as a breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier yesterday, the Zionist Israeli military said, five soldiers were wounded, during a clash with“militants,” who emerged from an underground tunnel in eastern Rafah.

A preliminary investigation found that, the Zionist troops shot dead two“militants,” who approached them, the military said. Shortly afterwards, a third man, who was not immediately identified, allegedly placed an explosive device on an armoured vehicle and fled.

Israel's public broadcaster, KAN, reported that, groups of“Palestinian militants” remain holed up in Rafah's tunnels, as Israeli forces continue operations to apprehend them.– NNN-WAFA