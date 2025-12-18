403
Tago’s Jump, Inc. Strengthens Wholesale Supply of Commercial Inflatables With Bounce Houses for Sale in Whittier, CA
(MENAFNEditorial) Tago’s Jump, Inc., an inflatable manufacturer and wholesaler based in Whittier, California, announced continued expansion of its wholesale and direct-sale offerings to serve customers seeking a bounce house for sale in Whittier, CA. Operating as a regional supplier of commercial inflatables, the company supports rental operators, event professionals, and families across Southern California.
Tago’s Jump, Inc. specializes in wholesale distribution of inflatable jumpers, moonbounces, and commercial inflatables designed for both resale and rental use. Its product range supports multiple market segments, including jumpers for sale, jumpers for rent, and inflables comerciales, while also offering reparación de jumpers and venta de jumpers services for Spanish-speaking customers in the Whittier area.
“As a manufacturer and wholesaler, we work closely with buyers who need reliable inflatables that can withstand frequent use,” said a company representative. “Whittier continues to be a strong market for bounce houses and commercial inflatables, especially for customers looking to own equipment rather than rely solely on rentals.”
The company said demand has grown among small rental businesses, schools, churches, and community organizations that require consistent quality, straightforward ordering, and local support. By operating directly from its Whittier facility, Tago’s Jump, Inc. is able to provide hands-on service, product guidance, and repair support for inflatables already in use.
Tago’s Jump, Inc. operates from 11668 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606, and serves customers throughout Los Angeles County and surrounding regions. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and closed Sundays.
About Tago’s Jump, Inc.
Tago’s Jump, Inc. is a Whittier-based inflatable manufacturer and wholesaler specializing in commercial-grade inflatable jumpers, moonbounces, and related products. The company serves rental operators, event professionals, and individual buyers, offering sales, wholesale distribution, and repair services in both English and Spanish.
Legal Disclaimer:
