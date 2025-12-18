Two Cow Smugglers Injured, One Arrested In Separate Police Encounters In UP

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Dec 18 (IANS) Two cow smugglers were injured, and one was arrested in two separate police encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur and Ballia districts, officials said on Thursday.

In Jaunpur, an encounter took place between police and cow smugglers in the Khuthan police station area late on Wednesday. During the exchange of fire, a notorious cow smuggler was injured by a bullet in police retaliation, while one of his associates was arrested after being surrounded by the police. A Swift car without a number plate, a country-made pistol, two empty cartridges and some cash were recovered from the spot, according to the police.

Khuthan Police Station Officer Chandan Kumar Rai, along with the police and crime team, was deployed near the Marhat culvert when they received information from an informer that an unregistered vehicle was approaching the area from Gabhiran. Acting on the tip-off, the police cordoned off the area and began checking vehicles.

Soon after, a suspicious car arrived at the spot. When police attempted to stop it, the occupants opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory action, Rohit Yadav, a resident of Ghughuri Sultanpur under the Sarpataha police station area of Jaunpur, sustained a bullet injury.

One of the accused managed to flee initially but was later arrested by the police. The arrested accused has been identified as Sajid, a resident of Patela village under the Khuthan police station area.

The injured Rohit Yadav was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Khuthan for treatment and was later referred to the district hospital. Police registered a case under relevant sections at Khuthan police station, and further investigation is underway.

According to police officials, Rohit Yadav has more than two dozen serious criminal cases registered against him across different districts. These include cases related to cow smuggling, the Gangster Act, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

A separate case has also been registered against the arrested accused, Sajid, under relevant legal provisions.

In a separate incident in Ballia district, the police arrested a wanted accused in a cow slaughter case following an encounter. During the retaliatory firing, the accused was shot in the leg and subsequently admitted to the Community Health Centre in Sonbarsa for treatment.

This incident took place on Wednesday night at around 11 p.m. when the Bairia police station team was on routine night patrol. During the patrol, the police received information from an informer that a wanted accused in a cow slaughter case was present near the Brahmababa place in Chanddiar. Acting swiftly, the police team reached the spot and attempted to surround and apprehend the accused.

Finding himself encircled by the police, the accused opened fire on the police team with the intent to kill them. The police retaliated in self-defence, shooting the accused in his left leg. He was arrested at the spot in an injured condition and was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Sonbarsa for medical treatment.

The arrested accused has been identified as Amit Yadav, 21, a resident of Kohra village under Shahganj police station in Jaunpur district.

During interrogation, Amit Yadav confessed that on December 17, he was transporting 23 cattle in a truck bearing registration number UP62 T 4025 to Bihar.

He said that after noticing increased police activity near Thekha Dhala, he parked the truck and fled the spot. He had been absconding since then and was wanted in the case.

Police recovered an illegal.315-bore pistol, one empty cartridge and one live cartridge from his possession. A case has been registered against him under the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act and other relevant sections, and further legal action is being taken, officials said.