Celebrating Qatar National Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Every country's founding holiday is a special one for its people: whether they have much to celebrate or much to fix, every year brings a date when they can reflect on the past and think about how to build a better future.

Qatar's National Day is different. Of course the citizens of this state mark the day with all manner of events and expressions of pride and appreciation, and Qataris have an awful lot for which to be thankful, including unparallelled prosperity, sky-high standards of living, and rock-solid stability. The difference is that in Qatar's case, citizens of other countries are just as excited.

Why? Because this country has made it a priority to be a driving force for dialogue, fairness, empathy, and peaceful diplomacy. Because so many people from so many other places feel so safe and welcome here. Because so many others who have never even been to Qatar have benefited from its activist and hopeful foreign policy and/or its generous and helpful humanitarian programs. Because so many wars and other crises have been ended or alleviated by Qatari influence.

For Lebanese expatriates like me, the State of Qatar and its people have been nothing but supportive. Some expats have arrived here with nothing, their homes and livelihoods damaged or destroyed by foreign bombs or domestic mismanagement. Others have arrived as students, young managers looking for career advancement, tech geniuses plying all manner of wizardry, or investors hunting for proverbial unicorns. All are welcomed with care, compassion, and respect, making this country feel just like home – but better.

Frankly, there has never been a nation-state quite like today's Qatar, a place so well-run and so well-disposed that newcomers don't just feel grateful – we feel just as loyal to Qatar and HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, as the Qataris themselves.

HH the Amir deserves massive credit for the phenomenon described above. Like his father before him, His Highness the Amir has invested his own personal prestige in ensuring that Qatar retains its independence, and that it uses that freedom of action for good. A thousand congratulations, then for the emir and all of his subjects: you have a built a truly special country that inspires love and devotion from all who embrace it.

Qatar National Day peaceful diplomacy