Transportation Labor Stands With Panama Canal Workers In Contract Negotiations And Calls Out Panama Canal Authority -
The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has prolonged the bargaining process and refused to fulfill its legal obligations to members of the UCOC. “In the labor movement, an injury to one worker is an injury to all. As America's largest transportation labor federation, representing 40 unions and millions of skilled workers, we stand in unwavering support with UCOC members who keep our world connected through maritime trade. Their safety, livelihood, and right to a union must be protected. The ACP must be held accountable for its failure to uphold strong labor standards.”
