Transportation Labor Stands With Panama Canal Workers In Contract Negotiations And Calls Out Panama Canal Authority

2025-12-17 11:06:50
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) WASHINGTON: Greg Regan and Shari Semelsberger, President and Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO Transportation Trades Department (TTD), issued the following statement in support of the Unión de Capitanes y Oficiales de Cubierta (UCOC – Panamanian Tugboat Captains' Union), an affiliate of TTD's member union, the International Organization of Masters, Mates, & Pilots (MM&P): “Members of the Panamanian Tugboat Captains' Union (UCOC) perform critical, often dangerous, duties in the Panama Canal and have a right to a strong contract bargained in good faith.

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has prolonged the bargaining process and refused to fulfill its legal obligations to members of the UCOC. “In the labor movement, an injury to one worker is an injury to all. As America's largest transportation labor federation, representing 40 unions and millions of skilled workers, we stand in unwavering support with UCOC members who keep our world connected through maritime trade. Their safety, livelihood, and right to a union must be protected. The ACP must be held accountable for its failure to uphold strong labor standards.”

Newsroom Panama

