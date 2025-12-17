Egypt, Canada Sign Development Agreements Worth EGP 552M For Women's Empowerment, Food Security

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has signed three grant agreements with Canada worth approximately EGP 552m to fund projects focused on women's empowerment, food security, and refugee support, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation said on Wednesday.

The agreements were signed by Minister Rania Al-Mashat and Canada's Ambassador to Egypt, Ulric Shannon.

Al-Mashat stated that the total current portfolio of Canadian cooperation in Egypt, prior to these new signings, stood at approximately ca$40m (EGP 1.4bn), covering sectors including economic development, health, education, and climate-smart agriculture.

The new funding will be allocated to three primary initiatives across various governorates.

The first agreement, the“Comprehensive Support for Refugee Women and Girls in Egypt” project, aims to enhance social inclusion and protection for vulnerable female refugees. Implemented by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the project will operate in Greater Cairo, Alexandria, Damietta, and Aswan to improve living standards and access to services.

The second initiative, titled“Food for the Future,” focuses on nutrition for mothers and girls. It is designed to improve healthcare quality and nutritional outcomes while complementing existing education and training programmes. This project will be implemented by UNICEF and the Ministry of Health and Population in the governorates of Assiut, Qena, Sohag, Sharkia, Gharbia, Beheira, Cairo, and Giza.

The third project,“Empowering Women and Adolescent Girls in Upper Egypt (Masarat),” targets gender equality and reproductive health access. It will be executed by the Ministry of Health and the National Council for Women in Assiut and Minya.

Al-Mashat noted that the projects reflect a geographical focus spanning from Upper Egypt to the Nile Delta and major metropolitan areas, supporting national efforts toward sustainable development.