Fifth Third Awards Nearly $145,000 In Grants And Tips In Annual 'Swap, Snap, Share' Small Business Appreciation Campaign

CINCINNATI, December 17, 2025 - Fifth Third (NASDAQ: FITB) celebrated small businesses across its 12-state footprint this holiday season through its third annual 'Swap, Snap, Share' campaign. Fifth Third employees surprised workers at their favorite small businesses with more than 1,600 tips (and counting) of $53 each, and 11 of the small businesses received $5,300 grants to help them grow.

“As a small business owner, this means more than the world,” said grant recipient Sera Cil, owner of T&Q Nails in Cornelius, NC.“This will create new opportunities for me to finally do the things I've been holding off for two years. I can finally make a difference and some changes such as better products for nails and more supplies. I am so excited I was able to win.”

Throughout November, Fifth Third employees left $53 tips at their favorite small businesses, snapped photos of the companies, and entered them into the sweepstakes through social media posts using the hashtag #Love53. More than 2,500 small businesses were entered, and 11 winners were randomly selected to receive $5,300 grants to help them grow.

Since 2023, more than 4,000 Fifth Third employees have participated in 'Swap, Snap, Share,' highlighting more than 7,500 small businesses. Fifth Third has given more than $150,000 in tips and nearly $250,000 in grants to small businesses over the past three years.

"Small locally-owned businesses are the heart of our neighborhoods – and when they thrive, we all thrive,” said Melissa Stevens, chief marketing officer for Fifth Third.“Through our annual 'Swap, Snap, Share' campaign, we're proud to celebrate and support these local business owners because their success strengthens our communities.”

The winning businesses are:



Crate Escapes Dog Park

Let's Celebrate!

Red Top Dogs & Burgers

Taqueria La Zacatecana

The Beauty Bar GR

T&Q Nails

Orthodontic Associates

Smokin This & That BBQ

The Heartbaker Bakery

White House Nutrition Manolo's Café

The winning companies were recently surprised with the grants by the Fifth Third employees who nominated them. View videos of the surprises online at 53/smallbusiness.

The 'Swap, Snap, Share' campaign is one more way that Fifth Third proudly supports small businesses across its 12-state footprint.

Fifth Third serves 505,000 small business customers in communities across the U.S. Supporting small businesses through lending, investments and technical assistance is a significant part of Fifth Third's commitment to community and economic development.

Fifth Third is also committed to helping nurture, grow and strengthen small businesses through initiatives such as its Small Business Catalyst Fund and the Fifth Third Neighborhood Program, which creates and implements innovative place-based strategies to effect positive change – including small business growth – in historically disinvested neighborhoods across the Bank's 12-state footprint.

