Federal Reserve Board Withdraws 2023 Policy Statement And Issues New Policy Statement Regarding The Treatment Of Certain Board-Supervised Banks That Facilitates Responsible Innovation

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday withdrew a 2023 policy statement and issued a new policy statement regarding the treatment of certain Board-supervised banks that facilitates responsible innovation.

"New technologies offer efficiencies to banks and improved products and services to bank customers," said Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman. "By creating a pathway for responsible, innovative products and services, the Board is helping ensure that the banking sector remains safe and sound while also modern, efficient, and effective."

In 2023, the Board issued a policy statement that limited Board-supervised state member banks to the same activities permissible for banks supervised by the other federal bank regulatory agencies. That statement included a discussion of how the policy would apply to certain innovative products and services. Since the policy statement was published, the financial system and the Board's understanding of innovative products and services have evolved. As a result, the 2023 policy statement is no longer appropriate and has been withdrawn.

The new policy statement creates an avenue for both insured and uninsured Board-supervised state member banks to engage in certain innovative activities.

