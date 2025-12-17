Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Mild Temperatures, Sunny Skies In The City Cold Mornings In North Interior Karnataka

Bengaluru will witness mild temperatures and sunny skies today, while cold mornings continue across North Interior Karnataka. Dry weather is expected statewide, with fog in some areas and no indication of rainfall.

Bengaluru is experiencing stable and pleasant weather conditions, with the AQI standing at 35 (Moderate). The city is seeing sunny skies, with temperatures hovering around 20°C, while humidity remains at 52%.

Moderate winds blowing at 18 km/h are adding to the comfortable conditions, making the overall weather favourable across the city.

Dry weather will also persist in north interior Karnataka, covering districts such as Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari and Raichur.

Cold conditions are likely to increase during the early morning, followed by normal daytime temperatures.

Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10.8°C, making it the coldest location in the plains of the state.

Coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, along with the Malnad regions of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu, are expected to witness partly cloudy skies and slightly cool weather.

There is no chance of rain, and dry conditions will prevail across Coastal Karnataka, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka.

The south interior districts, including Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagar, are likely to experience partly cloudy conditions.

Cold weather is expected to intensify during the morning and night hours, while the day will remain relatively comfortable. Despite cloud cover, there is no forecast of rain in these districts.