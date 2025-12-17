Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Conditions Persist, IMD Issues Alert For Select Places

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is set to witness clear and dry weather on December 18, with cold conditions continuing across several regions. While daytime temperatures may remain normal, chilly mornings and air quality concerns persist

On December 18, Maharashtra is expected to experience largely clear and dry weather conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures will remain normal to slightly warm during the day, while mornings and nights will continue to feel cold. In major cities like Mumbai, air quality is likely to remain poor, prompting authorities to advise citizens to take necessary precautions, especially vulnerable groups.

The Konkan region, including districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, is witnessing a rise in maximum temperatures. Dahanu recorded a high of around 34 degrees Celsius, indicating warmer daytime conditions. In Central Maharashtra, Pune is expected to see a maximum temperature of about 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum close to 9 degrees Celsius. Foggy conditions are likely in Pune during the early morning hours, which may affect visibility.

Cold conditions are expected to persist across Marathwada, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recording temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius and clear skies prevailing throughout the day. Vidarbha will continue to experience a cold wave-like situation, especially in the eastern parts of the region. In Nagpur, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the overall chill in the air will continue to be felt during mornings and nights.