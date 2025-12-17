Next Fed Chair Will Lower US Interest Rates By A Lot, Says Trump Teases Powell Successor Announcement 'Soon'

MENAFN - Live Mint) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve will be someone who believes in lower interest rates "by a lot."

During a national address, Trump said he will soon announce a successor to current Fed chair Jerome Powell.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)



Trump's upcoming Fed chair selection could influence U.S. economic policy significantly.

A focus on lower interest rates may impact inflation and borrowing costs. The announcement of the new Fed chair is highly anticipated and could affect market reactions.

Key Takeaways