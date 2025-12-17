Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jacques Raubenheimer

2025-12-17 10:09:43
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Fellow, Biostatistics, University of Sydney
Jacques Raubenheimer is Senior Research Fellow, Biostatistics, with the NHMRC-funded Translational Australian Clinical Toxicology (TACT) Programme, in the Sydney Pharmacy School at the University of Sydney.
His chief research interests are in the detection of drug and pharmaceutical information on Social Media and the use of Big Data for health research in pharmacoepidemiology.

Experience
  • 2017–present Senior Research Fellow, The University of Sydney
Education
  • 2003 The University of the Free State, PhD

