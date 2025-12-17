Jacques Raubenheimer is Senior Research Fellow, Biostatistics, with the NHMRC-funded Translational Australian Clinical Toxicology (TACT) Programme, in the Sydney Pharmacy School at the University of Sydney. His chief research interests are in the detection of drug and pharmaceutical information on Social Media and the use of Big Data for health research in pharmacoepidemiology.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.