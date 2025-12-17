TN's Special Literacy Push To See Over 1,400 Prison Inmates Take Basic Exam In January

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) A major push to improve literacy inside Tamil Nadu's prisons is set to culminate in January 2026, with 1,455 inmates preparing to take a basic literacy examination under the state government's special programme.

The initiative, allotted Rs 30 lakh, is aimed at offering academic support and foundational learning to inmates housed in both district and central prisons across the state. Training sessions for the candidates began in August and are now entering the final phase.

The programme, designed as a six-month module, equips inmates with reading and writing skills and familiarises them with basic study materials. The training is expected to conclude by the third week of January, after which the inmates will undergo a formal assessment.

The examination forms part of a broader literacy drive conducted under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), which recently completed its last round of assessments for other groups outside the prison system.

The inclusion of incarcerated individuals in the programme underscores the state's objective to ensure that educational reforms reach even the most marginalised sections of society.

A unique aspect of the initiative is the model adopted to address teacher shortages within prison campuses. When required, inmates who possess adequate literacy and teaching skills are appointed to support the learning needs of fellow candidates. These inmate-teachers receive a remuneration of Rs 635 per learner over the six months, ensuring continuity and peer-based support within the programme.

Data from the Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education indicates that the Puzhal prison complex will send the highest number of candidates for the exam. As many as 323 inmates, including 45 women, have enrolled from this facility. Salem Central Prison follows with 285 participants. Other prisons are also recording notable enrolment figures. Tiruchy Central Prison has registered 121 male inmates, with 25 women candidates from the women's prison. Tirunelveli Central Prison has enlisted 120 candidates. Madurai Central Prison will present 69 male inmates and 39 women inmates, while Vellore Central Prison has 72 male and 19 women candidates slated to take the examination.

Officials regard the special literacy programme as a meaningful step toward rehabilitation and reintegration.

By focusing on foundational education, authorities aim to provide inmates with skills that may support employment and social inclusion post-release.

The January examination will serve not only as a milestone for the participants but also as a benchmark for the state's ongoing efforts to expand literacy among underserved groups within correctional facilities.