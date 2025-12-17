Over 100 People In Honduras Benefited From The MIRPS Fund Project Of The OAS General Secretariat

Strengthen assistance for internally displaced persons affected by violence

WASHINGTON, USA – The Secretariat of Human Rights (SEDH) of Honduras, on Wednesday, presented the results of the project “Strengthening the State of Honduras' Response to the Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons Affected by Violence,” an initiative supported by the Department of Access to Rights of the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS), through the an initiative supported by the MIRPS Fund with the contribution of the Government of Spain.

Throughout its implementation, the project achieved concrete results that are making a tangible difference in the lives of internally displaced persons:

Immediate humanitarian assistance for 113 people, who received temporary shelter, food, hygiene kits, transportation, psychosocial support, and legal counseling.

Seed capital for 8 family-led initiatives, benefiting 22 people, with a focus on women entrepreneurs who promoted small businesses as a pathway to rebuilding their economic autonomy.

Training and institutional strengthening for 27 public officials in La Ceiba and Catacamas, contributing to the future establishment of the Municipal Units for the Attention and Protection of Forcibly Displaced Persons (UMAPPDEF, by its acronym in Spanish).

Progress toward consolidating the National Response System to Internal Forced Displacement, as well as improved coordination among state institutions, local governments, civil society, and international organisations.

The initiative was financed with USD 100,000 from the MIRPS Fund, complemented by an additional approximately USD 210,000 in-kind counterpart contributions from the SEDH.

The full video of the results presentation event is available here

The achievements attained through the project represent a significant step toward a more robust and coordinated response to internal displacement caused by violence-an issue that continues to challenge institutions and communities across Honduras.

Andrea Pineda, director of the Directorate for the Protection of Internally Displaced Persons Due to Violence (DIPPDIV, by its acronym in Spanish) of the SEDH, emphasised that the results presented reflect the commitment of the Honduran State to protecting people affected by violence and highlighted the importance of having operational mechanisms that enable rapid and dignified responses:

“The progress achieved demonstrates that strengthening the operational capacity of the DIPPDIV is essential to guarantee a sustained and effective response for those facing situations of forced displacement.”

For her part, Betilde Muñoz-Pogossian, director of the OAS Department of Access to Rights, underscored the role of international cooperation in driving concrete improvements in access to rights and humanitarian protection in the region:

“At the OAS, we understand that internal displacement is a phenomenon that requires serious, coordinated, and sustained institutional responses over time. Honduras has made progress in strengthening its normative framework and consolidating a State structure specifically dedicated to assisting internally displaced persons.”

The MIRPS Fund, as a regional cooperation platform under the Global Compact on Refugees, remains a key mechanism for supporting national protection efforts in Central America and Mexico. Spain, as a donor country, reiterated its commitment to the defense of human rights and the strengthening of humanitarian responses in the region.

During the event, ambassador Carmen Montón, Permanent Observer of Spain to the OAS, stated:

“We are very pleased to learn of the positive results of the OAS MIRPS Fund. Spain is a reliable partner for the Region, for the OAS, and in working on solutions and the protection of migrants. Spain consistently steps forward on migration issues, in line with our commitment to supporting regular, safe, and orderly human mobility, in accordance with the Global Compact on Refugees and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. We are committed to a comprehensive approach that encompasses immediate assistance to displaced persons and refugees, as well as the development of sustainable long-term solutions.”

During the results presentation, a video featuring testimonials from project beneficiaries was screened. One beneficiary shared:

“It is not only about the economic support they provide, but also about the support, hope, and peace they give us by letting us know that we can start again and that not everything is over.”

In a context where internal displacement continues to affect hundreds of people, the project has consolidated itself as a key tool for strengthening humanitarian protection and the state's capacity to deliver timely, comprehensive, and dignified responses.

